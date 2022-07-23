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Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 73
Chapter 2, Problem 73

In Exercises 61–76, solve each absolute value equation or indicate that the equation has no solution. |x + 1| + 5 = 3

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Start with the given equation: \(|x + 1| + 5 = 3\).
Isolate the absolute value expression by subtracting 5 from both sides: \(|x + 1| = 3 - 5\).
Simplify the right side: \(|x + 1| = -2\).
Recall that the absolute value of any expression is always greater than or equal to zero, so \(|x + 1| = -2\) has no solution because an absolute value cannot be negative.
Conclude that the equation has no solution.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Absolute Value Definition

The absolute value of a number represents its distance from zero on the number line, always as a non-negative value. For any expression |A| = B, if B is negative, there is no solution because absolute values cannot be negative.
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Solving Absolute Value Equations

To solve an equation involving absolute value, isolate the absolute value expression first. Then, set up two separate equations: one where the inside expression equals the positive value, and one where it equals the negative value, solving each separately.
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Checking for No Solution

If isolating the absolute value results in a negative number on the right side, the equation has no solution. This is because absolute values cannot be negative, so no real number satisfies the equation.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Without solving the given quadratic equation, determine the number and type of solutions. 9x2=23x9x^2 = 2-3x

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. |3x - 8| > 7

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 71–78, solve each equation. Then determine whether the equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or an inconsistent equation. 5x + 9 = 9(x + 1) - 4x

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Textbook Question

Evaluate (x2 + 19)/(2 - x) for x = 3i.

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 71–78, solve each equation. Then determine whether the equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or an inconsistent equation. 4x + 7 = 7(x + 1) - 3x

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Textbook Question

Exercises 73–75 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Multiply: (7 - 3x)(- 2 - 5x)

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