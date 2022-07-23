Slope and Y-Intercept

The slope of a line indicates its steepness and direction, calculated as the change in y over the change in x (rise/run). The y-intercept is the point where the line crosses the y-axis, represented by the value of y when x is zero. In the equation y = -(1/2)x, the slope is -1/2, indicating a downward slope, and the y-intercept is 0, meaning the line passes through the origin.