Textbook Question
In Exercises 9–20, find each product and write the result in standard form. (5 - 2i)2
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In Exercises 9–20, find each product and write the result in standard form. (5 - 2i)2
Graph each equation in Exercises 13 - 28. Let x = - 3, - 2, - 1, 0, 1, 2, 3
y = - (1/2)x + 2
Solve each radical equation in Exercises 11–30. Check all proposed solutions.
Find each product and write the result in standard form. (2 + 3i)2
Solve each equation in Exercises 15–34 by the square root property.
Solve and check each linear equation. 2(x - 1) + 3 = x - 3(x + 1)