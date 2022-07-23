Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 100
Chapter 2, Problem 100

In Exercises 91–100, find all values of x satisfying the given conditions.y1=6(2xx3)2,y2=5(2xx3),andy1 exceeds y2 by 6.y_1 = 6 \(\left\)( \(\frac{2x}{x - 3}\) \(\right\))^2, \(\quad\) y_2 = 5 \(\left\)( \(\frac{2x}{x - 3}\) \(\right\)), \(\quad\) \(\text{and}\) \(\quad\) y_1 \(\text{ exceeds }\) y_2 \(\text{ by }\) 6.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by translating the condition "y1 exceeds y2 by 6" into an equation. This means that y1 is equal to y2 plus 6, so write: \(y_1 = y_2 + 6\).
Substitute the given expressions for \(y_1\) and \(y_2\) into the equation: \(6\left(\frac{2x}{x - 3}\right)^2 = 5\left(\frac{2x}{x - 3}\right) + 6\).
To simplify the equation, let \(t = \frac{2x}{x - 3}\). Rewrite the equation in terms of \(t\): \(6t^2 = 5t + 6\).
Rearrange the equation to standard quadratic form: \(6t^2 - 5t - 6 = 0\).
Solve the quadratic equation for \(t\) using the quadratic formula: \(t = \frac{-b \pm \sqrt{b^2 - 4ac}}{2a}\), where \(a=6\), \(b=-5\), and \(c=-6\). After finding the values of \(t\), substitute back \(t = \frac{2x}{x - 3}\) and solve for \(x\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
5m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Rational Expressions

Rational expressions are fractions where the numerator and denominator are polynomials. Understanding how to simplify, manipulate, and evaluate these expressions is essential, especially when variables appear in denominators, as restrictions on the domain must be considered to avoid division by zero.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:58
Rationalizing Denominators

Setting Up and Solving Equations

To find values of x that satisfy a condition, translate the problem into an equation. Here, expressing 'y1 exceeds y2 by 6' as y1 = y2 + 6 allows you to set up an equation involving rational expressions, which you then solve by clearing denominators and simplifying.
Recommended video:
5:02
Solving Logarithmic Equations

Quadratic Equations

After simplifying the equation, you often get a quadratic equation in terms of x. Knowing how to solve quadratics using factoring, completing the square, or the quadratic formula is crucial to find all possible solutions that satisfy the original problem.
Recommended video:
05:35
Introduction to Quadratic Equations
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use interval notation to represent all values of x satisfying the given conditions. y = |2x - 5| + 1 and y > 9

782
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice. x2 - 4x + 29 = 0

991
views
Textbook Question

Perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. (i98 - i94)/i49

810
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 99–106, solve each equation. [(3 + 6)2 ÷ 3] × 4 = - 54 x

865
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 101–106, solve each equation. x5=2\(\left\)|\(\sqrt{x}\)-5\(\right\)|=2

613
views
Textbook Question

Exercises 100–102 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Factor: x26x+9x^2 - 6x + 9

904
views