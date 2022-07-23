Textbook Question
Solve each equation in Exercises 96–102 by the method of your choice. x^3 + 2x^2 = 9x + 18
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Solve each equation in Exercises 96–102 by the method of your choice. x^3 + 2x^2 = 9x + 18
Use interval notation to represent all values of x satisfying the given conditions. y = |2x - 5| + 1 and y > 9
Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice.
Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice. x2 - 4x + 29 = 0
In Exercises 99–106, solve each equation. [(3 + 6)2 ÷ 3] × 4 = - 54 x
In Exercises 91–100, find all values of x satisfying the given conditions.