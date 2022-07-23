Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 99a
Chapter 2, Problem 99a

Perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. (i98 - i94)/i49

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the powers of the imaginary unit i. The powers of i repeat in a cycle: i^1 = i, i^2 = -1, i^3 = -i, and i^4 = 1. This cycle repeats every 4 powers. Use this property to simplify the powers of i in the numerator and denominator.
Step 2: Simplify i^98. Since the powers of i repeat every 4, divide 98 by 4 and find the remainder. The remainder determines the equivalent power of i. Similarly, simplify i^94 using the same process.
Step 3: Simplify the denominator i^49. Again, divide 49 by 4 and find the remainder to determine the equivalent power of i.
Step 4: Substitute the simplified values of i^98, i^94, and i^49 into the expression (i^98 - i^94)/i^49.
Step 5: Perform the subtraction in the numerator and simplify the division by the denominator. Write the final result in standard form (a + bi), where a and b are real numbers.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Complex Numbers

Complex numbers are numbers that have a real part and an imaginary part, expressed in the form a + bi, where 'i' is the imaginary unit defined as the square root of -1. Understanding complex numbers is essential for manipulating expressions involving 'i' and performing operations such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division.
Recommended video:
04:22
Dividing Complex Numbers

Powers of i

The powers of 'i' follow a cyclical pattern: i^1 = i, i^2 = -1, i^3 = -i, and i^4 = 1. This cycle repeats every four powers, which allows for simplification of higher powers of 'i' by reducing them modulo 4. Recognizing this pattern is crucial for simplifying expressions involving powers of 'i' in the given problem.
Recommended video:
04:10
Powers of i

Standard Form of Complex Numbers

The standard form of a complex number is expressed as a + bi, where 'a' is the real part and 'b' is the coefficient of the imaginary part. When performing operations with complex numbers, it is important to express the final result in this standard form to clearly identify the real and imaginary components, facilitating further analysis or interpretation.
Recommended video:
05:02
Multiplying Complex Numbers
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each equation in Exercises 96–102 by the method of your choice. x^3 + 2x^2 = 9x + 18

713
views
Textbook Question

Use interval notation to represent all values of x satisfying the given conditions. y = |2x - 5| + 1 and y > 9

782
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice. x26x+13=0x^2 - 6x + 13 = 0

1025
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice. x2 - 4x + 29 = 0

991
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 99–106, solve each equation. [(3 + 6)2 ÷ 3] × 4 = - 54 x

865
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 91–100, find all values of x satisfying the given conditions.y1=6(2xx3)2,y2=5(2xx3),andy1 exceeds y2 by 6.y_1 = 6 \(\left\)( \(\frac{2x}{x - 3}\) \(\right\))^2, \(\quad\) y_2 = 5 \(\left\)( \(\frac{2x}{x - 3}\) \(\right\)), \(\quad\) \(\text{and}\) \(\quad\) y_1 \(\text{ exceeds }\) y_2 \(\text{ by }\) 6.

636
views