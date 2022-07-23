Textbook Question
Solve each equation in Exercises 96–102 by the method of your choice. x^3 + 2x^2 = 9x + 18
713
views
Solve each equation in Exercises 96–102 by the method of your choice. x^3 + 2x^2 = 9x + 18
Use interval notation to represent all values of x satisfying the given conditions. y = |2x - 5| + 1 and y > 9
Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice.
In Exercises 95–99, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. (i85 - i83)/i45
Perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. (i98 - i94)/i49
In Exercises 91–100, find all values of x satisfying the given conditions.