Textbook Question
Plot the given point in a rectangular coordinate system. (- 5/2, 3/2)
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Plot the given point in a rectangular coordinate system. (- 5/2, 3/2)
Solve and check each linear equation. 2x - 7 = 6 + x
Plot the given point in a rectangular coordinate system. (7/2, - 3/2)
In Exercises 9–20, find each product and write the result in standard form. (- 5 + 4i)(3 + i)
In Exercises 1–14, express each interval in set-builder notation and graph the interval on a number line. (- ∞, 3)
An electronic pass for a toll road costs \$30. The toll is normally \$5.00 but is reduced by 30% for people who have purchased the electronic pass. Determine the number of times the road must be used so that the total cost without the pass is the same as the total cost with the pass.