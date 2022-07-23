Textbook Question
Solve each polynomial equation in Exercises 1–10 by factoring and then using the zero-product principle.
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Solve each polynomial equation in Exercises 1–10 by factoring and then using the zero-product principle.
Find each product and write the result in standard form. - 3i(7i - 5)
Solve and check each linear equation. 2x - 7 = 6 + x
Plot the given point in a rectangular coordinate system. (0, -3)
Solve each equation in Exercises 1 - 14 by factoring.
In Exercises 9–20, find each product and write the result in standard form. (- 5 + 4i)(3 + i)