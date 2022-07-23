Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 48
Chapter 2, Problem 48

Solve each equation in Exercises 41–60 by making an appropriate substitution. x(-2) - x(-1) - 6 = 0

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the equation involves negative exponents. Rewrite the terms using positive exponents: \( x^{-2} = \frac{1}{x^2} \) and \( x^{-1} = \frac{1}{x} \). The equation becomes \( \frac{1}{x^2} - \frac{1}{x} - 6 = 0 \).
To simplify the equation, make a substitution. Let \( u = \frac{1}{x} \). This means \( \frac{1}{x^2} = u^2 \). Substituting these into the equation gives \( u^2 - u - 6 = 0 \).
Now solve the quadratic equation \( u^2 - u - 6 = 0 \). Factorize the quadratic equation, if possible, or use the quadratic formula \( u = \frac{-b \pm \sqrt{b^2 - 4ac}}{2a} \), where \( a = 1 \), \( b = -1 \), and \( c = -6 \).
Once you find the values of \( u \), substitute back \( u = \frac{1}{x} \) to return to the original variable \( x \). Solve for \( x \) by taking the reciprocal of each \( u \) value: \( x = \frac{1}{u} \).
Check all solutions in the original equation \( x^{-2} - x^{-1} - 6 = 0 \) to ensure they are valid and do not result in division by zero. Discard any extraneous solutions if necessary.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
5m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Exponential Functions and Negative Exponents

Exponential functions involve expressions where a variable is raised to a power. Negative exponents indicate the reciprocal of the base raised to the absolute value of the exponent. For example, x^(-1) is equivalent to 1/x, and x^(-2) is equivalent to 1/x^2. Understanding this concept is crucial for simplifying equations that contain negative exponents.
Recommended video:
6:13
Exponential Functions

Substitution Method

The substitution method is a technique used to simplify complex equations by replacing a variable or expression with a single variable. In this case, substituting x^(-1) with a new variable, such as y, can transform the equation into a quadratic form, making it easier to solve. This method is particularly useful for equations involving powers and can streamline the solving process.
Recommended video:
04:03
Choosing a Method to Solve Quadratics

Quadratic Equations

A quadratic equation is a polynomial equation of the form ax^2 + bx + c = 0, where a, b, and c are constants. The solutions to quadratic equations can be found using various methods, including factoring, completing the square, or the quadratic formula. Recognizing the transformed equation as a quadratic is essential for applying these methods effectively to find the values of the original variable.
Recommended video:
05:35
Introduction to Quadratic Equations
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Exercises 41–60 contain rational equations with variables in denominators. For each equation, a. write the value or values of the variable that make a denominator zero. These are the restrictions on the variable. b. Keeping the restrictions in mind, solve the equation. 1/(x - 1) + 5 = 11/(x - 1)

1378
views
Textbook Question

Write each English sentence as an equation in two variables. Then graph the equation. The y-value is the difference between four and twice the x-value.

897
views
Textbook Question

Write each English sentence as an equation in two variables. Then graph the equation. The y-value is four more than twice the x-value.

105
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 35–54, solve each formula for the specified variable. Do you recognize the formula? If so, what does it describe? S = P + Prt for r

646
views
Textbook Question

Perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. 61248\(\frac{-6 - \sqrt{-12}\)}{48}

898
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. 8(35)\(\sqrt{-8}\) \(\left\)( \(\sqrt{-3}\) - \(\sqrt{-5}\) \(\right\))

805
views