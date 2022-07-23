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Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 13
Chapter 2, Problem 13

Find each product and write the result in standard form. (7 - 5i)(- 2 - 3i)

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Recall that to multiply two complex numbers, you use the distributive property (also known as FOIL for binomials): multiply each term in the first complex number by each term in the second complex number.
Write the expression explicitly: \((7 - 5i)(-2 - 3i) = 7 \times (-2) + 7 \times (-3i) + (-5i) \times (-2) + (-5i) \times (-3i)\).
Calculate each product separately: \(7 \times (-2) = -14\), \(7 \times (-3i) = -21i\), \((-5i) \times (-2) = 10i\), and \((-5i) \times (-3i) = 15i^2\).
Remember that \(i^2 = -1\), so replace \$15i^2$ with \(15 \times (-1) = -15\).
Combine the real parts \((-14)\) and \((-15)\), and combine the imaginary parts \((-21i)\) and \$10i\( to write the product in standard form \)a + bi$.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Complex Numbers

Complex numbers are numbers in the form a + bi, where a and b are real numbers and i is the imaginary unit with the property i² = -1. They extend the real number system and are used to represent quantities involving the square root of negative numbers.
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Multiplication of Complex Numbers

To multiply complex numbers, use the distributive property (FOIL method) to expand the product, then combine like terms. Remember to replace i² with -1 to simplify the expression into standard form a + bi.
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Standard Form of a Complex Number

The standard form of a complex number is a + bi, where a is the real part and b is the imaginary part. Writing the product in this form means expressing the result as a sum of a real number and an imaginary number.
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