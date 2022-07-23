Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–14, express each interval in set-builder notation and graph the interval on a number line. (- ∞, 5.5)
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In Exercises 1–14, express each interval in set-builder notation and graph the interval on a number line. (- ∞, 5.5)
Plot the given point in a rectangular coordinate system. (- 5/2, 3/2)
Plot the given point in a rectangular coordinate system. (7/2, - 3/2)
Solve each radical equation in Exercises 11–30. Check all proposed solutions. √(x + 3) = x - 3
In Exercises 1–26, solve and check each linear equation. 7x + 4 = x + 16
An electronic pass for a toll road costs \$30. The toll is normally \$5.00 but is reduced by 30% for people who have purchased the electronic pass. Determine the number of times the road must be used so that the total cost without the pass is the same as the total cost with the pass.