The equations in Exercises 79–90 combine the types of equations we have discussed in this section. Solve each equation. Then state whether the equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or an inconsistent equation. 2/x + 1/2 = 3/4
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Chapter 2, Problem 83a
Solve each absolute value inequality. - 4|1 - x| < - 16
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Step 1: Start by isolating the absolute value expression. Divide both sides of the inequality by -4. Remember, dividing by a negative number reverses the inequality sign. The inequality becomes: .
Step 2: Recall the definition of absolute value inequalities. For , the inequality splits into two cases: or . Apply this to the inequality: or .
Step 3: Solve each case separately. For the first case, , subtract 1 from both sides to isolate : . Then divide by -1 (reversing the inequality sign): .
Step 4: For the second case, , subtract 1 from both sides to isolate : . Then divide by -1 (reversing the inequality sign): .
Step 5: Combine the solutions from both cases. The solution to the inequality is or . This represents the values of that satisfy the original inequality.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Absolute Value
Absolute value represents the distance of a number from zero on the number line, regardless of direction. It is denoted by vertical bars, such as |x|, and is always non-negative. For example, |3| = 3 and |-3| = 3. Understanding absolute value is crucial for solving inequalities that involve expressions within these bars.
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Parabolas as Conic Sections Example 1
Inequalities
Inequalities express a relationship where one side is not equal to the other, using symbols like <, >, ≤, or ≥. In the context of absolute value inequalities, they indicate the range of values that satisfy the condition. For instance, solving |x| < a means finding all x values that are within a distance a from zero.
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Properties of Inequalities
When manipulating inequalities, certain properties must be observed, such as the fact that multiplying or dividing by a negative number reverses the inequality sign. This is essential when isolating variables in absolute value inequalities. Understanding these properties helps ensure that the solutions derived from the inequalities are valid.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice. 2x2 - x = 1
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Textbook Question
Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice.
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Textbook Question
In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. 3 ≤ |2x - 1|
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Textbook Question
Compute the discriminant. Then determine the number and type of solutions for the given equation. x2 - 3x - 7 = 0
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Textbook Question
The rule for rewriting an absolute value equation without absolute value bars can be extended to equations with two sets of absolute value bars: If u and v represent algebraic expressions, then |u| = |v| is equivalent to u = v or u = - v. Use this to solve the equations in Exercises 77–84.
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