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Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 83
Chapter 2, Problem 83

The rule for rewriting an absolute value equation without absolute value bars can be extended to equations with two sets of absolute value bars: If u and v represent algebraic expressions, then |u| = |v| is equivalent to u = v or u = - v. Use this to solve the equations in Exercises 77–84. 2x24=2x2|2x^2 - 4| = |2x^2|

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the equation |2x^2 - 4| = |2x^2| fits the form |u| = |v|, where u = 2x^2 - 4 and v = 2x^2.
Apply the property that |u| = |v| implies u = v or u = -v. This gives two separate equations to solve:
\[2x^2 - 4 = 2x^2\] and \[2x^2 - 4 = -2x^2\].
Solve the first equation \[2x^2 - 4 = 2x^2\] by isolating terms and simplifying to find possible values of x.
Solve the second equation \[2x^2 - 4 = -2x^2\] by moving all terms to one side to form a quadratic equation, then solve for x.
Check all solutions in the original equation to ensure they satisfy the absolute value equality.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Absolute Value Definition and Properties

Absolute value represents the distance of a number from zero on the number line, always non-negative. For any expression u, |u| = u if u ≥ 0, and |u| = -u if u < 0. Understanding this helps rewrite equations involving absolute values into equivalent forms without the bars.
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Equations Involving Two Absolute Values

When an equation has two absolute values set equal, such as |u| = |v|, it can be rewritten as two separate equations: u = v or u = -v. This property allows solving complex absolute value equations by breaking them into simpler cases.
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Equations with Two Variables

Solving Quadratic Equations

The expressions inside the absolute values may be quadratic, requiring techniques like factoring, using the quadratic formula, or simplifying to find solutions. Recognizing and solving these quadratic equations is essential to find all possible values of the variable.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice. 2x2 - x = 1

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. - 2|x - 4| ≥ - 4

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Textbook Question

Solve each absolute value inequality. - 4|1 - x| < - 16

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Textbook Question

The rule for rewriting an absolute value equation without absolute value bars can be extended to equations with two sets of absolute value bars: If u and v represent algebraic expressions, then |u| = |v| is equivalent to u = v or u = - v. Use this to solve the equations in Exercises 77–84. x26=5x |x^2 - 6| = |5x|

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. 3 ≤ |2x - 1|

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Textbook Question

Compute the discriminant. Then determine the number and type of solutions for the given equation. x2 - 3x - 7 = 0

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