The rule for rewriting an absolute value equation without absolute value bars can be extended to equations with two sets of absolute value bars: If u and v represent algebraic expressions, then |u| = |v| is equivalent to u = v or u = - v. Use this to solve the equations in Exercises 77–84. ∣ 2 x 2 − 4 ∣ = ∣ 2 x 2 ∣ |2x^2 - 4| = |2x^2|