The rule for rewriting an absolute value equation without absolute value bars can be extended to equations with two sets of absolute value bars: If u and v represent algebraic expressions, then |u| = |v| is equivalent to u = v or u = - v. Use this to solve the equations in Exercises 77–84. ∣ x 2 − 6 ∣ = ∣ 5 x ∣ |x^2 - 6| = |5x|