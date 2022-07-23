Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice. 2x2 - x = 1
In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. - 2|x - 4| ≥ - 4
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Key Concepts
Absolute Value Definition
Properties of Inequalities
Solving Absolute Value Inequalities
Solve each absolute value inequality. 5|2x + 1| - 3 ≥ 9
The rule for rewriting an absolute value equation without absolute value bars can be extended to equations with two sets of absolute value bars: If u and v represent algebraic expressions, then |u| = |v| is equivalent to u = v or u = - v. Use this to solve the equations in Exercises 77–84.
Compute the discriminant. Then determine the number and type of solutions for the given equation. x2 - 3x - 7 = 0
The rule for rewriting an absolute value equation without absolute value bars can be extended to equations with two sets of absolute value bars: If u and v represent algebraic expressions, then |u| = |v| is equivalent to u = v or u = - v. Use this to solve the equations in Exercises 77–84.