Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice. 2x2 - x = 1
Compute the discriminant. Then determine the number and type of solutions for the given equation. x2 - 3x - 7 = 0
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Key Concepts
Discriminant
Quadratic Equation
Types of Solutions
In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. - 2|x - 4| ≥ - 4
Solve each absolute value inequality. - 4|1 - x| < - 16
Solve each absolute value inequality. 5|2x + 1| - 3 ≥ 9
The rule for rewriting an absolute value equation without absolute value bars can be extended to equations with two sets of absolute value bars: If u and v represent algebraic expressions, then |u| = |v| is equivalent to u = v or u = - v. Use this to solve the equations in Exercises 77–84.
The rule for rewriting an absolute value equation without absolute value bars can be extended to equations with two sets of absolute value bars: If u and v represent algebraic expressions, then |u| = |v| is equivalent to u = v or u = - v. Use this to solve the equations in Exercises 77–84.