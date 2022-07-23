Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Functions and Graphs
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 2 - Functions and GraphsProblem 143
Chapter 3, Problem 143

Exercises 143–145 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. If (x1,y1) = (-3, 1) and (x2, y2) = (−2, 4), find (y2-y1)/(x2-x1)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the coordinates given: (x₁, y₁) = (-3, 1) and (x₂, y₂) = (-2, 4).
Recall the formula for the slope of a line passing through two points: y2 - y1x2 - x1.
Substitute the given values into the formula: 4 - 1-2 - (-3).
Simplify the numerator and denominator separately: numerator is 4 - 1, denominator is -2 + 3.
Express the slope as a simplified fraction by dividing the simplified numerator by the simplified denominator.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Slope of a Line

The slope measures the steepness of a line and is calculated as the ratio of the change in y-values to the change in x-values between two points. It is given by (y2 - y1) / (x2 - x1), representing how much y changes for a unit change in x.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:49
The Slope of a Line

Coordinate Points

Coordinate points are ordered pairs (x, y) that locate a point on the Cartesian plane. Understanding how to identify and use these points is essential for calculating distances, slopes, and other geometric properties.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:16
Graphs and Coordinates - Example

Difference Quotient

The difference quotient is a formula that calculates the average rate of change between two points on a function or line. In this context, it is the slope formula, showing how to find the rate of change between two given points.
Recommended video:
3:49
Product, Quotient, and Power Rules of Logs
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Exercises 143–145 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Solve for y: 3x + 2y − 4 = 0.

142
views
Textbook Question

Exercises 143–145 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Find the ordered pairs ( ______, 0) and (0, _______) satisfying 4x-3y-6=0.

57
views
Textbook Question

Exercises 123–125 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Solve for y: x = y² -1, y ≥ 0.

639
views
Textbook Question

Exercises 123–125 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Solve for y : x = 5/y + 4

640
views
Textbook Question

Simplify: 2(x+h)2+3(x+h)+5(2x2+3x+5)2(x + h)^2 + 3(x + h) + 5 - (2x^2 + 3x + 5).

159
views