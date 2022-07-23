Textbook Question
Exercises 143–145 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Find the ordered pairs ( ______, 0) and (0, _______) satisfying 4x-3y-6=0.
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Exercises 143–145 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Find the ordered pairs ( ______, 0) and (0, _______) satisfying 4x-3y-6=0.
Exercises 143–145 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. If (x1,y1) = (-3, 1) and (x2, y2) = (−2, 4), find (y2-y1)/(x2-x1)
Simplify: .