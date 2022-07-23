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Ch. 2 - Functions and Graphs
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 2 - Functions and GraphsProblem 134
Chapter 3, Problem 134

Simplify: 2(x+h)2+3(x+h)+5(2x2+3x+5)2(x + h)^2 + 3(x + h) + 5 - (2x^2 + 3x + 5).

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Start by expanding the squared term in the expression: expand \(2(x+h)^2\) using the formula for a binomial square, which is \((a+b)^2 = a^2 + 2ab + b^2\). So, write \(2(x+h)^2\) as \(2(x^2 + 2xh + h^2)\).
Distribute the 2 across each term inside the parentheses: \(2 \times x^2\), \(2 \times 2xh\), and \(2 \times h^2\), resulting in \(2x^2 + 4xh + 2h^2\).
Next, distribute the 3 across the terms in \(3(x+h)\): \(3 \times x\) and \(3 \times h\), which gives \(3x + 3h\).
Rewrite the entire expression by substituting the expanded parts and then combine like terms: \(2x^2 + 4xh + 2h^2 + 3x + 3h + 5 - (2x^2 + 3x + 5)\).
Finally, remove the parentheses in the subtraction by distributing the negative sign and combine like terms carefully: subtract \$2x^2\(, \)3x$, and \(5\) from the corresponding terms, then simplify the resulting expression.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polynomial Expansion

Polynomial expansion involves multiplying out expressions like (x + h)² to rewrite them as a sum of terms. For example, (x + h)² expands to x² + 2xh + h². This step is essential to simplify and combine like terms in the given expression.
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Combining Like Terms

Combining like terms means adding or subtracting terms with the same variable and exponent. After expanding, terms such as x², x, and constants are grouped together to simplify the expression into a more manageable form.
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Combinations

Distributive Property

The distributive property allows multiplication over addition or subtraction, such as multiplying 2 by each term inside (x + h)². This property is used to remove parentheses and simplify expressions step-by-step.
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