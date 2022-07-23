Textbook Question
Find the slope of the line passing through each pair of points or state that the slope is undefined. Then indicate whether the line through the points rises, falls, is horizontal, or is vertical. (4, 7) and (8, 10)
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Find the slope of the line passing through each pair of points or state that the slope is undefined. Then indicate whether the line through the points rises, falls, is horizontal, or is vertical. (4, 7) and (8, 10)
Use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g.
g(x) = f(x)+1
Write an equation for line L in point-slope form and slope-intercept form.