Textbook Question
Find f(g(x)) and g (f(x)) and determine whether each pair of functions ƒ and g are inverses of each other. f(x) = = -x and g(x) = -x
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Find f(g(x)) and g (f(x)) and determine whether each pair of functions ƒ and g are inverses of each other. f(x) = = -x and g(x) = -x
Use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g.
g(x) = -f(x) +3
Find the domain of each function. g(x) = 3/(x2-2x-15)
Evaluate each function at the given values of the independent variable and simplify. g(x) = 3x^2 - 5x + 2 (a) g(0), (b) g(-2), (c) g(x-1), (d) g(-x)
Find the domain of each function. f(x) = 1/(x+7) + 3/(x-9)
Use the given conditions to write an equation for each line in point-slope form and general form. Passing through (−2, 2) and parallel to the line whose equation is 2x-3y-7=0