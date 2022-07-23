Textbook Question
Find f(g(x)) and g (f(x)) and determine whether each pair of functions ƒ and g are inverses of each other. f(x) = = -x and g(x) = -x
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Find f(g(x)) and g (f(x)) and determine whether each pair of functions ƒ and g are inverses of each other. f(x) = = -x and g(x) = -x
In Exercises 1–10, determine whether each relation is a function. Give the domain and range for each relation. {(1, 4), (1, 5), (1, 6)}
Find f(g(x)) and g (f(x)) and determine whether each pair of functions ƒ and g are inverses of each other. f(x) = ∛(x − 4) and g(x) = x³ +4
Use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g.
g(x) = f(-x)+3
Find the domain of each function. f(x) = 1/(x+7) + 3/(x-9)
Use the given conditions to write an equation for each line in point-slope form and general form. Passing through (−2, 2) and parallel to the line whose equation is 2x-3y-7=0