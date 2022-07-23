Since the new line is parallel to the given line, it will have the same slope \(m = \frac{2}{3}\). Use the point-slope form of a line equation, which is \(y - y_1 = m(x - x_1)\), where \((x_1, y_1)\) is the point the line passes through. Substitute \(m = \frac{2}{3}\) and the point \((-2, 2)\) into the formula.