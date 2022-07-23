Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Functions and Graphs
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 2 - Functions and GraphsProblem 9
Chapter 3, Problem 9

Use the given conditions to write an equation for each line in point-slope form and general form. Passing through (−2, 2) and parallel to the line whose equation is 2x-3y-7=0

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the slope of the given line by rewriting its equation \(2x - 3y - 7 = 0\) into slope-intercept form \(y = mx + b\). Start by isolating \(y\): add \$3y\( to both sides and subtract \(7\) from both sides to get \(2x - 7 = 3y\), then divide both sides by 3 to get \(y = \frac{2}{3}x - \frac{7}{3}\). The slope \)m$ is therefore \(\frac{2}{3}\).
Since the new line is parallel to the given line, it will have the same slope \(m = \frac{2}{3}\). Use the point-slope form of a line equation, which is \(y - y_1 = m(x - x_1)\), where \((x_1, y_1)\) is the point the line passes through. Substitute \(m = \frac{2}{3}\) and the point \((-2, 2)\) into the formula.
Write the point-slope form equation explicitly: \(y - 2 = \frac{2}{3}(x - (-2))\), which simplifies to \(y - 2 = \frac{2}{3}(x + 2)\).
To write the equation in general form, first eliminate the fraction by multiplying both sides of the equation by 3: \(3(y - 2) = 2(x + 2)\). Then expand both sides: \(3y - 6 = 2x + 4\).
Rearrange the equation to standard general form \(Ax + By + C = 0\) by moving all terms to one side: \(2x - 3y + 10 = 0\). This is the general form of the line passing through \((-2, 2)\) and parallel to the given line.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Point-Slope Form of a Line

The point-slope form expresses a line's equation using a known point and the slope: y - y₁ = m(x - x₁). It is useful for writing equations when a point on the line and the slope are given or can be determined.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:46
Point-Slope Form

Parallel Lines and Their Slopes

Parallel lines have identical slopes. To find the slope of a line parallel to a given line, first rewrite the given line in slope-intercept form to identify its slope, then use that slope for the new line.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:52
Parallel & Perpendicular Lines

General Form of a Line

The general form of a line is Ax + By + C = 0, where A, B, and C are constants. After finding the equation in point-slope or slope-intercept form, rearranging terms yields the general form.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:39
Standard Form of Line Equations
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find f(g(x)) and g (f(x)) and determine whether each pair of functions ƒ and g are inverses of each other. f(x) = = -x and g(x) = -x

633
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–10, determine whether each relation is a function. Give the domain and range for each relation. {(1, 4), (1, 5), (1, 6)}

142
views
Textbook Question

Use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g.

g(x) = -f(x) +3

779
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate each function at the given values of the independent variable and simplify. g(x) = 3x^2 - 5x + 2 (a) g(0), (b) g(-2), (c) g(x-1), (d) g(-x)

207
views
Textbook Question

Use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g.

g(x) = f(-x)+3

1044
views
Textbook Question

Find the domain of each function. f(x) = 1/(x+7) + 3/(x-9)

1251
views