Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–10, determine whether each relation is a function. Give the domain and range for each relation. {(1, 4), (1, 5), (1, 6)}
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In Exercises 1–10, determine whether each relation is a function. Give the domain and range for each relation. {(1, 4), (1, 5), (1, 6)}
Use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g.
g(x) = -f(x) +3
Find the domain of each function. g(x) = 3/(x2-2x-15)
Evaluate each function at the given values of the independent variable and simplify. g(x) = 3x^2 - 5x + 2 (a) g(0), (b) g(-2), (c) g(x-1), (d) g(-x)
Use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g.
g(x) = f(-x)
Use the given conditions to write an equation for each line in point-slope form and general form. Passing through (−2, 2) and parallel to the line whose equation is 2x-3y-7=0