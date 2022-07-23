Textbook Question
Determine whether each equation defines y as a function of x. 2x + y^2 = 6
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Determine whether each equation defines y as a function of x. 2x + y^2 = 6
In Exercises 1–10, determine whether each relation is a function. Give the domain and range for each relation. {(3, −2), (5, −2), (7, 1), (4, 9)}
Find the domain of each function. f(x) = x² - 2x - 15
Find the distance between each pair of points. If necessary, express answers in simplified radical form and then round to two decimal places. (0, 0) and (3,-4)
Use the given conditions to write an equation for each line in point-slope form and slope-intercept form. Passing through (−8, −10) and parallel to the line whose equation is y = −4x + 3
Use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g.
g(x) = f(x-1) - 2