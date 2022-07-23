Determine whether each equation defines y as a function of x. 2x + y^2 = 6
Find the distance between each pair of points. If necessary, express answers in simplified radical form and then round to two decimal places. (0, 0) and (3,-4)
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Distance Formula
Simplified Radical Form
Rounding Decimal Numbers
In Exercises 1–10, determine whether each relation is a function. Give the domain and range for each relation. {(-3, -3), (-2, −2), (−1, −1), (0, 0)}
In Exercises 1–10, determine whether each relation is a function. Give the domain and range for each relation. {(3, −2), (5, −2), (7, 1), (4, 9)}
Find f(g(x)) and g (f(x)) and determine whether each pair of functions ƒ and g are inverses of each other. f(x)=5x-9 and g(x) = (x+5)/9
Find the distance between each pair of points. If necessary, express answers in simplified radical form and then round to two decimal places. (-2, -6) and (3, −4)
Find the slope of the line passing through each pair of points or state that the slope is undefined. Then indicate whether the line through the points rises, falls, is horizontal, or is vertical. (4, -1) and (3, −1)