Determine whether each equation defines y as a function of x. 2x + y^2 = 6
Ch. 2 - Functions and Graphs
Chapter 3, Problem 5a
In Exercises 1–10, determine whether each relation is a function. Give the domain and range for each relation. {(3, −2), (5, −2), (7, 1), (4, 9)}
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the definition of a function. A relation is a function if each input (x-value) is paired with exactly one output (y-value). In other words, no x-value can be repeated with different y-values.
Step 2: Examine the given relation: {(3, −2), (5, −2), (7, 1), (4, 9)}. Identify the x-values (inputs) and check if any of them are repeated. The x-values are {3, 5, 7, 4}. Since none of these x-values are repeated, the relation is a function.
Step 3: Determine the domain of the relation. The domain is the set of all x-values (inputs) in the relation. From the given relation, the domain is {3, 5, 7, 4}.
Step 4: Determine the range of the relation. The range is the set of all y-values (outputs) in the relation. From the given relation, the y-values are {−2, −2, 1, 9}. Since we list each value only once, the range is {−2, 1, 9}.
Step 5: Summarize the findings. The relation is a function because no x-value is repeated with different y-values. The domain is {3, 5, 7, 4}, and the range is {−2, 1, 9}.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:2m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Function Definition
A function is a specific type of relation where each input (or domain element) is associated with exactly one output (or range element). This means that no two ordered pairs can have the same first element with different second elements. Understanding this definition is crucial for determining if a given relation qualifies as a function.
Recommended video:
5:57
Graphs of Common Functions
Domain and Range
The domain of a relation is the set of all possible input values (first elements of the ordered pairs), while the range is the set of all possible output values (second elements). Identifying the domain and range helps in understanding the behavior of the function and the values it can take. For the given relation, extracting these sets is essential for a complete analysis.
Recommended video:
4:22
Domain & Range of Transformed Functions
Ordered Pairs
Ordered pairs are pairs of numbers written in the form (x, y), where 'x' represents the input and 'y' represents the output. In the context of relations and functions, the order of these pairs is significant, as it determines the relationship between the input and output. Analyzing the ordered pairs in the given relation is necessary to assess whether it meets the criteria of a function.
Recommended video:
4:04
Fundamental Counting Principle
Related Practice
Textbook Question
209
views
Textbook Question
Find f(g(x)) and g (f(x)) and determine whether each pair of functions ƒ and g are inverses of each other. f(x)=5x-9 and g(x) = (x+5)/9
565
views
Textbook Question
Find the domain of each function. f(x) = x² - 2x - 15
910
views
Textbook Question
Find the slope of the line passing through each pair of points or state that the slope is undefined. Then indicate whether the line through the points rises, falls, is horizontal, or is vertical. (4, -1) and (3, −1)
95
views
Textbook Question
Find the distance between each pair of points. If necessary, express answers in simplified radical form and then round to two decimal places. (0, 0) and (3,-4)
861
views
Textbook Question
Use the given conditions to write an equation for each line in point-slope form and slope-intercept form. Passing through (−8, −10) and parallel to the line whose equation is y = −4x + 3
54
views