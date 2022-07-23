Textbook Question
Use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g.
g(x) = f(x)+1
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Use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g.
g(x) = f(x)+1
Find the domain of each function. f(x)=3(x-4)
Write an equation for line L in point-slope form and slope-intercept form.
Find the distance between each pair of points. If necessary, express answers in simplified radical form and then round to two decimal places. (2, 3) and (14, 8)
Find f(g(x)) and g (f(x)) and determine whether each pair of functions ƒ and g are inverses of each other. f(x) = 4x and g(x) = x/4