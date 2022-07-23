Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Functions and Graphs
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 2 - Functions and GraphsProblem 1
Chapter 3, Problem 1

Use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g.

g(x) = f(x)+1

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the original function f(x) from the graph. Here, f(x) is a horizontal line segment from (1, -3) to (4, -3).
Understand the transformation for g(x) = f(x) + 1. This means you add 1 to every y-value of f(x).
Apply the transformation to the endpoints of the line segment: For (1, -3), calculate the new y-value as -3 + 1.
Similarly, for (4, -3), calculate the new y-value as -3 + 1.
Plot the new points with the updated y-values and draw a horizontal line segment connecting them to graph g(x).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Function Transformation - Vertical Shift

A vertical shift moves the graph of a function up or down without changing its shape. Adding a constant to the function, as in g(x) = f(x) + 1, shifts the entire graph of f(x) upward by that constant value. For example, if f(x) = -3, then g(x) = -3 + 1 = -2.
Recommended video:
5:34
Shifts of Functions

Graphing Piecewise or Segment Functions

When graphing functions defined on specific intervals, such as a line segment from (1, -3) to (4, -3), it is important to only plot points within the given domain. The graph of g(x) = f(x) + 1 will maintain the same domain but shift the y-values accordingly.
Recommended video:
5:26
Graphs of Logarithmic Functions

Coordinate Points and Plotting

Understanding how to plot points on the coordinate plane is essential. Each point (x, y) represents a location where x is the horizontal position and y is the vertical position. For g(x) = f(x) + 1, each y-coordinate of f(x) is increased by 1, so points like (1, -3) become (1, -2).
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:10
Graphs & the Rectangular Coordinate System
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find the slope of the line passing through each pair of points or state that the slope is undefined. Then indicate whether the line through the points rises, falls, is horizontal, or is vertical. (4, 7) and (8, 10)

81
views
Textbook Question

Determine whether each relation is a function. Give the domain and range for each relation.{(1, 2), (3, 4), (5, 5)}

465
views
Textbook Question

Find the domain of each function. f(x)=3(x-4)

1969
views
Textbook Question

Write an equation for line L in point-slope form and slope-intercept form.

77
views
Textbook Question

Find the distance between each pair of points. If necessary, express answers in simplified radical form and then round to two decimal places. (2, 3) and (14, 8)

786
views
Textbook Question

Find f(g(x)) and g (f(x)) and determine whether each pair of functions ƒ and g are inverses of each other. f(x) = 4x and g(x) = x/4

629
views