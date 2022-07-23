Textbook Question
Find the slope of the line passing through each pair of points or state that the slope is undefined. Then indicate whether the line through the points rises, falls, is horizontal, or is vertical. (4, 7) and (8, 10)
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Find the slope of the line passing through each pair of points or state that the slope is undefined. Then indicate whether the line through the points rises, falls, is horizontal, or is vertical. (4, 7) and (8, 10)
Determine whether each relation is a function. Give the domain and range for each relation.{(1, 2), (3, 4), (5, 5)}
Find the domain of each function. f(x)=3(x-4)
Write an equation for line L in point-slope form and slope-intercept form.
Find the distance between each pair of points. If necessary, express answers in simplified radical form and then round to two decimal places. (2, 3) and (14, 8)
Find f(g(x)) and g (f(x)) and determine whether each pair of functions ƒ and g are inverses of each other. f(x) = 4x and g(x) = x/4