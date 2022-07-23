Determine whether each equation defines y as a function of x. 2x + y^2 = 6
Find the slope of the line passing through each pair of points or state that the slope is undefined. Then indicate whether the line through the points rises, falls, is horizontal, or is vertical. (4, -1) and (3, −1)
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Key Concepts
Slope of a Line
Undefined Slope
Interpreting Slope Direction
In Exercises 1–10, determine whether each relation is a function. Give the domain and range for each relation. {(-3, -3), (-2, −2), (−1, −1), (0, 0)}
Use the given conditions to write an equation for each line in point-slope form and slope-intercept form. Passing through (2, −3) and perpendicular to the line whose equation is y = (1/5)x + 6
In Exercises 1–10, determine whether each relation is a function. Give the domain and range for each relation. {(3, −2), (5, −2), (7, 1), (4, 9)}
Find the distance between each pair of points. If necessary, express answers in simplified radical form and then round to two decimal places. (-2, -6) and (3, −4)
Find the distance between each pair of points. If necessary, express answers in simplified radical form and then round to two decimal places. (0, 0) and (3,-4)