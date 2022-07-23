Use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = f(x + 1) − 2
Find the domain of each function. f(x) = √(24 - 2x)
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Key Concepts
Domain of a Function
Square Root Function
Inequalities
Find the midpoint of each line segment with the given endpoints. (-3, -4) and (6, −8)
The functions in Exercises 11-28 are all one-to-one. For each function, a. Find an equation for f-1(x), the inverse function. b. Verify that your equation is correct by showing that f(ƒ-1 (x)) = = x and ƒ-1 (f(x)) = x. f(x) = √x
Write an equation in slope-intercept form of a linear function f whose graph satisfies the given conditions. The graph of ƒ is perpendicular to the line whose equation is 3x - 2y - 4 = 0 and has the same y-intercept as this line.
In Exercises 11–26, determine whether each equation defines y as a function of x. xy - 5y =1
Determine whether the graph of each equation is symmetric with respect to the y-axis, the x-axis, the origin, more than one of those, or none of these. x^2 + y^2 =17