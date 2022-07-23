Use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = f(x + 1) − 2
Ch. 2 - Functions and Graphs
Chapter 3, Problem 23
Find the midpoint of each line segment with the given endpoints. (-3, -4) and (6, −8)
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Recall that the midpoint \( M \) of a line segment with endpoints \( (x_1, y_1) \) and \( (x_2, y_2) \) is given by the formula: \[ M = \left( \frac{ x_1 + x_2 }{ 2 }, \frac{ y_1 + y_2 }{ 2 } \right) \]
Identify the coordinates of the given endpoints: \( (x_1, y_1) = (-3, -4) \) and \( (x_2, y_2) = (6, -8) \).
Substitute the values into the midpoint formula: \[ M = \left( \frac{ -3 + 6 }{ 2 }, \frac{ -4 + (-8) }{ 2 } \right) \]
Simplify the expressions inside the parentheses separately: \[ \frac{ -3 + 6 }{ 2 } = \frac{3}{2} \quad \text{and} \quad \frac{ -4 + (-8) }{ 2 } = \frac{ -12 }{ 2 } \]
Write the midpoint as the ordered pair using the simplified values: \[ M = \left( \frac{3}{2}, -6 \right) \]
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Coordinate Plane and Points
The coordinate plane is a two-dimensional system where each point is defined by an ordered pair (x, y). Understanding how to plot and interpret points is essential for visualizing line segments and their properties.
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Line Segment
A line segment is the part of a line bounded by two endpoints. Knowing the endpoints allows us to analyze properties like length and midpoint, which are fundamental in geometry and algebra.
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Midpoint Formula
The midpoint formula calculates the point exactly halfway between two endpoints. It is given by ((x1 + x2)/2, (y1 + y2)/2), averaging the x-coordinates and y-coordinates separately to find the midpoint.
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