Symmetry in Graphs

Symmetry in graphs refers to the property where a graph remains unchanged under certain transformations. For example, a graph is symmetric with respect to the y-axis if replacing x with -x in the equation yields the same equation. Similarly, it is symmetric with respect to the x-axis if replacing y with -y results in the same equation, and it is symmetric with respect to the origin if replacing both x and y with their negatives preserves the equation.