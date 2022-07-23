Textbook Question
Use the given conditions to write an equation for each line in point-slope form and slope-intercept form. Slope = - 3/5, passing through (10, −4)
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Use the given conditions to write an equation for each line in point-slope form and slope-intercept form. Slope = - 3/5, passing through (10, −4)
Find the domain of each function. f(x) = √(24 - 2x)
Use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = f(-x)
Find the midpoint of each line segment with the given endpoints. (-3, -4) and (6, −8)
The functions in Exercises 11-28 are all one-to-one. For each function, a. Find an equation for f-1(x), the inverse function. b. Verify that your equation is correct by showing that f(ƒ-1 (x)) = = x and ƒ-1 (f(x)) = x. f(x) = √x
In Exercises 11–26, determine whether each equation defines y as a function of x. xy - 5y =1