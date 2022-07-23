Find the average rate of change of the function from x1 to x2. f(x) = x² + 2x from x1 = 3 to x2 = 5
Ch. 2 - Functions and Graphs
Chapter 3, Problem 14a
Use the given conditions to write an equation for each line in point-slope form and slope-intercept form. Slope = 8, passing through (4, −1)
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Step 1: Recall the point-slope form of a linear equation, which is given by: , where is the slope and is a point on the line.
Step 2: Substitute the given slope and the point into the point-slope form. This gives: .
Step 3: Simplify the equation from Step 2. The double negative becomes positive, so the equation becomes: . This is the equation in point-slope form.
Step 4: To convert to slope-intercept form, expand the equation . Distribute the to get: .
Step 5: Isolate by subtracting from both sides of the equation. This gives: . This is the equation in slope-intercept form.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Point-Slope Form
The point-slope form of a linear equation is expressed as y - y₁ = m(x - x₁), where (x₁, y₁) is a point on the line and m is the slope. This form is particularly useful for writing equations when you know a point on the line and the slope, allowing for straightforward calculations and graphing.
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Point-Slope Form
Slope-Intercept Form
The slope-intercept form of a linear equation is given by y = mx + b, where m represents the slope and b is the y-intercept. This form is advantageous for quickly identifying the slope and the point where the line crosses the y-axis, making it easier to graph the line and understand its behavior.
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Slope-Intercept Form
Slope
Slope is a measure of the steepness or incline of a line, calculated as the ratio of the vertical change (rise) to the horizontal change (run) between two points on the line. In this case, a slope of 8 indicates that for every unit increase in x, y increases by 8 units, which significantly influences the line's angle and position.
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Types of Slope
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