Use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g.
g(x) = −ƒ( x/2) +1
Use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g.
g(x) = −ƒ( x/2) +1
The functions in Exercises 11-28 are all one-to-one. For each function, a. Find an equation for f-1(x), the inverse function. b. Verify that your equation is correct by showing that f(ƒ-1 (x)) = = x and ƒ-1 (f(x)) = x. f(x) = 2x + 3
Use the given conditions to write an equation for each line in point-slope form and slope-intercept form. Slope = -5, passing through (-4, -2)
In Exercises 1-16, use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g.
g(x) = -f(2x) - 1
Find the domain of each function. f(x) = 1/[4/(x - 1) - 2]
Find the distance between each pair of points. If necessary, express answers in simplified radical form and then round to two decimal places. (3√3, √5) and (−√3, 4√5)