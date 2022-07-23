Textbook Question
Use the vertical line test to identify graphs in which y is a function of x.
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Use the vertical line test to identify graphs in which y is a function of x.
Use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g.
g(x) = −ƒ( x/2) +1
Find the average rate of change of the function from x1 to x2. f(x) = x² + 2x from x1 = 3 to x2 = 5
Use the given conditions to write an equation for each line in point-slope form and slope-intercept form. Slope = 8, passing through (4, −1)
Find the domain of each function. f(x) = 1/[4/(x - 1) - 2]
Find the distance between each pair of points. If necessary, express answers in simplified radical form and then round to two decimal places. (3√3, √5) and (−√3, 4√5)