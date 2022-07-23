Textbook Question
Use the vertical line test to identify graphs in which y is a function of x.
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Use the vertical line test to identify graphs in which y is a function of x.
The functions in Exercises 11-28 are all one-to-one. For each function, a. Find an equation for f-1(x), the inverse function. b. Verify that your equation is correct by showing that f(ƒ-1 (x)) = = x and ƒ-1 (f(x)) = x. f(x) = x³ +2
In Exercises 1-16, use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g.
g(x) = -f(2x) - 1
Find the domain of each function. f(x) = 1/[4/(x - 1) - 2]
Find the average rate of change of the function from x1 to x2. f(x) = √x from x1 = 4 to x2 = 9
Find the distance between each pair of points. If necessary, express answers in simplified radical form and then round to two decimal places. (7/3, 1/5) and (1/3, 6/5)