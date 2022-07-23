Horizontal Compression

Horizontal compression occurs when the input of a function is multiplied by a factor greater than 1, which effectively 'squeezes' the graph towards the y-axis. For g(x) = -f(2x), the factor of 2 compresses the graph of f(x) horizontally, meaning that points on the graph of f(x) will be closer together on the x-axis in g(x). This concept is essential for determining the new x-coordinates of the transformed function.