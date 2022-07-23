The functions in Exercises 11-28 are all one-to-one. For each function, a. Find an equation for f-1(x), the inverse function. b. Verify that your equation is correct by showing that f(ƒ-1 (x)) = = x and ƒ-1 (f(x)) = x. f(x) = x³ +2
Ch. 2 - Functions and Graphs
Chapter 3, Problem 17
Use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g.
g(x) = f(x) - 1
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the transformation g(x) = f(x) - 1. This represents a vertical shift of the graph of f(x) downward by 1 unit. Each point on the graph of f(x) will have its y-coordinate decreased by 1.
Step 2: Identify key points on the graph of f(x). The given graph has three notable points: (-3, 0), (3, 0), and (0, -9). These points will be transformed according to the vertical shift.
Step 3: Apply the transformation to each key point. For the point (-3, 0), subtract 1 from the y-coordinate to get (-3, -1). For the point (3, 0), subtract 1 from the y-coordinate to get (3, -1). For the point (0, -9), subtract 1 from the y-coordinate to get (0, -10).
Step 4: Plot the transformed points on the graph. The new points are (-3, -1), (3, -1), and (0, -10). These points represent the graph of g(x).
Step 5: Draw the graph of g(x) by connecting the transformed points smoothly, maintaining the same shape as the original graph of f(x), but shifted downward by 1 unit.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:1m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Function Transformation
Function transformation refers to the changes made to the graph of a function based on modifications to its equation. In this case, g(x) = f(x) - 1 represents a vertical shift downward by 1 unit. Understanding how transformations affect the graph is crucial for accurately sketching the new function.
Recommended video:
4:22
Domain & Range of Transformed Functions
Graphing Quadratic Functions
Quadratic functions, typically in the form f(x) = ax^2 + bx + c, produce parabolic graphs. The given function f(x) has roots at (-3, 0) and (3, 0), indicating it opens upwards. Recognizing the shape and key features of quadratic graphs is essential for applying transformations correctly.
Recommended video:
5:26
Graphs of Logarithmic Functions
Identifying Key Points
Key points on a graph, such as intercepts and vertices, are critical for sketching functions accurately. In the provided graph, points like (0, -9) represent the vertex, while (-3, 0) and (3, 0) are x-intercepts. Identifying these points helps in understanding how the graph of g(x) will shift from f(x).
Recommended video:
05:01
Identifying Intervals of Unknown Behavior
Related Practice
Textbook Question
637
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 11–26, determine whether each equation defines y as a function of x. x = y²
82
views
Textbook Question
Use the graph to determine (a) the function's domain, (b) the function's range, (c) the x-intercepts, if any, (d) the y-intercept, if there is one, (e) intervals on which the function is increasing, decreasing or constant, (f) the missing function values, indicated by question marks, below each graph.
440
views
Textbook Question
Find the domain of each function. f(x) = √(x - 3)
1300
views
Textbook Question
Find the average rate of change of the function from x1 to x2. f(x) = √x from x1 = 4 to x2 = 9
69
views
Textbook Question
Find the distance between each pair of points. If necessary, express answers in simplified radical form and then round to two decimal places. (7/3, 1/5) and (1/3, 6/5)
898
views