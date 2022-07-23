Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Functions and Graphs
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 2 - Functions and GraphsProblem 24
Chapter 3, Problem 24

Use the given conditions to write an equation for each line in point-slope form and slope-intercept form. Slope = - 3/5, passing through (10, −4)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the point-slope form of a line equation: \(y - y_1 = m(x - x_1)\), where \(m\) is the slope and \((x_1, y_1)\) is a point on the line.
Substitute the given slope \(m = -\frac{3}{5}\) and the point \((10, -4)\) into the point-slope form: \(y - (-4) = -\frac{3}{5}(x - 10)\).
Simplify the left side by changing \(y - (-4)\) to \(y + 4\), so the equation becomes \(y + 4 = -\frac{3}{5}(x - 10)\).
To write the equation in slope-intercept form \(y = mx + b\), distribute the slope on the right side: \(y + 4 = -\frac{3}{5}x + \frac{3}{5} \times 10\).
Finally, isolate \(y\) by subtracting 4 from both sides: \(y = -\frac{3}{5}x + \frac{3}{5} \times 10 - 4\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Point-Slope Form of a Line

The point-slope form is an equation of a line expressed as y - y₁ = m(x - x₁), where m is the slope and (x₁, y₁) is a point on the line. It directly uses the given slope and point to write the line's equation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:46
Point-Slope Form

Slope-Intercept Form of a Line

The slope-intercept form is y = mx + b, where m is the slope and b is the y-intercept. After finding the equation in point-slope form, you can solve for y to rewrite it in slope-intercept form, identifying the y-intercept.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:35
Graphing Lines in Slope-Intercept Form

Slope of a Line

Slope measures the steepness of a line and is the ratio of vertical change to horizontal change between two points. A slope of -3/5 means the line falls 3 units vertically for every 5 units it moves horizontally to the right.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:49
The Slope of a Line
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = f(-x)

960
views
Textbook Question

The functions in Exercises 11-28 are all one-to-one. For each function, a. Find an equation for f-1(x), the inverse function. b. Verify that your equation is correct by showing that f(ƒ-1 (x)) = = x and ƒ-1 (f(x)) = x. f(x) = (x +4)/(x-2)

603
views
Textbook Question

Use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g.

g(x) = f(-x)+1

684
views
Textbook Question

The functions in Exercises 11-28 are all one-to-one. For each function, a. Find an equation for f-1(x), the inverse function. b. Verify that your equation is correct by showing that f(ƒ-1 (x)) = = x and ƒ-1 (f(x)) = x. f(x) = √x

695
views
Textbook Question

Write an equation in slope-intercept form of a linear function f whose graph satisfies the given conditions. The graph of ƒ is perpendicular to the line whose equation is 3x - 2y - 4 = 0 and has the same y-intercept as this line.

115
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 11–26, determine whether each equation defines y as a function of x. xy - 5y =1

113
views