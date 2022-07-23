Textbook Question
Use the given conditions to write an equation for each line in point-slope form and slope-intercept form. Slope = - 3/5, passing through (10, −4)
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Use the given conditions to write an equation for each line in point-slope form and slope-intercept form. Slope = - 3/5, passing through (10, −4)
In Exercises 11–26, determine whether each equation defines y as a function of x. |x| − y = 2
Find the midpoint of each line segment with the given endpoints. (-7/2, 3/2) and (-5/2, -11/2)
Use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = f(-x)
Use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g.
g(x) = f(-x)+1
In Exercises 11–26, determine whether each equation defines y as a function of x. xy - 5y =1