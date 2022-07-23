In Exercises 11–26, determine whether each equation defines y as a function of x. 4x = y²
Ch. 2 - Functions and Graphs
Chapter 3, Problem 19
Find the midpoint of each line segment with the given endpoints. (6, 8) and (2, 4)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the midpoint formula for a line segment with endpoints \((x_1, y_1)\) and \((x_2, y_2)\): \[\text{Midpoint} = \left( \frac{\,x_1 + x_2}{2}, \frac{\,y_1 + y_2}{2} \right)\]
Identify the coordinates of the given endpoints: \( (x_1, y_1) = (6, 8) \) and \( (x_2, y_2) = (2, 4) \).
Substitute the values of \(x_1\), \(x_2\), \(y_1\), and \(y_2\) into the midpoint formula: \[\left( \frac{6 + 2}{2}, \frac{8 + 4}{2} \right)\]
Simplify the expressions inside the parentheses by adding the coordinates: \[\left( \frac{8}{2}, \frac{12}{2} \right)\]
Finally, divide each sum by 2 to find the midpoint coordinates: \[\left( 4, 6 \right)\]
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:1m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Midpoint Formula
The midpoint formula calculates the point exactly halfway between two given points in a coordinate plane. It is found by averaging the x-coordinates and the y-coordinates of the endpoints separately: Midpoint = ((x₁ + x₂)/2, (y₁ + y₂)/2). This formula helps locate the center of a line segment.
Recommended video:
06:36
Solving Quadratic Equations Using The Quadratic Formula
Coordinate Plane
The coordinate plane is a two-dimensional surface defined by a horizontal x-axis and a vertical y-axis. Points are represented as ordered pairs (x, y), where x indicates horizontal position and y indicates vertical position. Understanding this system is essential for plotting points and calculating distances or midpoints.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:10
Graphs & the Rectangular Coordinate System
Line Segment
A line segment is a part of a line bounded by two distinct endpoints. Unlike a line, it has a fixed length. Knowing the endpoints of a line segment allows for calculations such as length, midpoint, and slope, which are fundamental in coordinate geometry.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:49
The Slope of a Line
Related Practice
Textbook Question
95
views
Textbook Question
use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g.
g(x) = f(x-1)
788
views
Textbook Question
Find the distance between each pair of points. If necessary, express answers in simplified radical form and then round to two decimal places. (-1/4, -1/7) and (3/4, 6/7)
878
views
Textbook Question
Write an equation in slope-intercept form of a linear function f whose graph satisfies the given conditions. The graph of ƒ passes through (−1, 5) and is perpendicular to the line whose equation is x = 6.
123
views
Textbook Question
The functions in Exercises 11-28 are all one-to-one. For each function, a. Find an equation for f-1(x), the inverse function. b. Verify that your equation is correct by showing that f(ƒ-1 (x)) = = x and ƒ-1 (f(x)) = x. f(x) = (x+2)³
623
views
Textbook Question
Find the domain of each function. f(x) = 1/√(x - 3)
1064
views