In Exercises 11–26, determine whether each equation defines y as a function of x. 4x = y²
Write an equation in slope-intercept form of a linear function f whose graph satisfies the given conditions. The graph of ƒ passes through (−1, 5) and is perpendicular to the line whose equation is x = 6.
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Key Concepts
Slope-Intercept Form
Perpendicular Lines
Using a Point to Find the Equation
Use the graph to determine (a) the function's domain, (b) the function's range, (c) the x-intercepts, if any, (d) the y-intercept, if there is one, (e) intervals on which the function is increasing, decreasing or constant, (f) the missing function values, indicated by question marks, below each graph.
use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g.
g(x) = f(x-1)
Find the distance between each pair of points. If necessary, express answers in simplified radical form and then round to two decimal places. (-1/4, -1/7) and (3/4, 6/7)
Find the midpoint of each line segment with the given endpoints. (6, 8) and (2, 4)
The functions in Exercises 11-28 are all one-to-one. For each function, a. Find an equation for f-1(x), the inverse function. b. Verify that your equation is correct by showing that f(ƒ-1 (x)) = = x and ƒ-1 (f(x)) = x. f(x) = (x+2)³