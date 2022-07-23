Textbook Question
In Exercises 11–26, determine whether each equation defines y as a function of x. 4x = y²
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In Exercises 11–26, determine whether each equation defines y as a function of x. 4x = y²
use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g.
g(x) = f(x-1)
Write an equation in slope-intercept form of a linear function f whose graph satisfies the given conditions. The graph of ƒ passes through (−1, 5) and is perpendicular to the line whose equation is x = 6.
Find the midpoint of each line segment with the given endpoints. (6, 8) and (2, 4)
Determine whether each equation defines y as a function of x. y = √x +4
Find the domain of each function. f(x) = 1/√(x - 3)