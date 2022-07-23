Textbook Question
Find the domain of each function. h(x) = √(x −2)+ √(x +3)
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Find the domain of each function. h(x) = √(x −2)+ √(x +3)
In Exercises 11–26, determine whether each equation defines y as a function of x. |x| − y = 2
The functions in Exercises 11-28 are all one-to-one. For each function, a. Find an equation for f-1(x), the inverse function. b. Verify that your equation is correct by showing that f(ƒ-1 (x)) = = x and ƒ-1 (f(x)) = x. f(x) = (x +4)/(x-2)
Use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g.
g(x) = f(-x)+1
Use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = -f(x)+1
Determine whether each graph is the graph of an even function, an odd function, or a function that is neither even nor odd.