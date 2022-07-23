Textbook Question
Find f−g and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = 3 − x², g(x) = x² + 2x − 15
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Find f−g and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = 3 − x², g(x) = x² + 2x − 15
In Exercises 27–38, evaluate each function at the given values of the independent variable and simplify. f(x) = |x+3|/|x + 3| a. f(5)
Find ƒ+g, ƒ- g, ƒg and ƒ/g. Determine the domain for each function. f(x) = 3 − x², g(x) = x² + 2x − 15
Find fg and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = 3 − x², g(x) = x² + 2x − 15
In Exercises 37–40, find the slope of the line passing through each pair of points or state that the slope is undefined. Then indicate whether the line through the points rises, falls, is horizontal, or is vertical. (-1, -2) and (-3, -4)
Find , , , and . Determine the domain for each function.
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