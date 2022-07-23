In Exercises 27–38, evaluate each function at the given values of the independent variable and simplify. f(x) = |x+3|/|x + 3| b. f(-5)
Ch. 2 - Functions and Graphs
Chapter 3, Problem 38a
In Exercises 27–38, evaluate each function at the given values of the independent variable and simplify. f(x) = |x+3|/|x + 3| a. f(5)
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Step 1: Understand the function f(x) = |x + 3| / |x + 3|. This function involves absolute values in both the numerator and denominator. The absolute value of a number is its distance from zero, so it is always non-negative.
Step 2: Substitute the given value of x = 5 into the function. This means replacing x with 5 in both the numerator and denominator: f(5) = |5 + 3| / |5 + 3|.
Step 3: Simplify the expression inside the absolute value symbols. Calculate 5 + 3, which equals 8. So the function becomes f(5) = |8| / |8|.
Step 4: Evaluate the absolute values. Since 8 is already positive, |8| = 8. Therefore, the function simplifies to f(5) = 8 / 8.
Step 5: Simplify the fraction. Divide the numerator by the denominator: 8 / 8 simplifies to 1. Thus, the value of f(5) is 1.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Absolute Value Function
The absolute value function, denoted as |x|, represents the distance of a number x from zero on the number line, always yielding a non-negative result. For example, |5| equals 5, while |-5| also equals 5. This function is crucial in evaluating expressions that involve both positive and negative values.
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Function Evaluation
Function evaluation involves substituting a specific value for the independent variable in a function to determine the corresponding output. In this case, evaluating f(5) means replacing x with 5 in the function f(x) = |x + 3| / |x + 3|, which simplifies the process of finding the function's value at that point.
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Simplification of Rational Expressions
Simplification of rational expressions involves reducing fractions to their simplest form by canceling common factors in the numerator and denominator. In the given function, |x + 3| appears in both the numerator and denominator, which can lead to simplification, provided that the denominator is not zero, ensuring the expression remains valid.
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