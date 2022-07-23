Textbook Question
In Exercises 27–38, evaluate each function at the given values of the independent variable and simplify. f(x) = |x+3|/|x + 3| b. f(-5)
217
views
In Exercises 27–38, evaluate each function at the given values of the independent variable and simplify. f(x) = |x+3|/|x + 3| b. f(-5)
Find f/g and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = 3 − x², g(x) = x² + 2x − 15
In Exercises 27–38, evaluate each function at the given values of the independent variable and simplify. f(x) = |x+3|/|x + 3| a. f(5)
Find fg and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = 3 − x², g(x) = x² + 2x − 15
Evaluate each function at the given values of the independent variable and simplify. f(x) = |x+3|/(x + 3) c. f(−9 - x)
Find , , , and . Determine the domain for each function.
,