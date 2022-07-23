In Exercises 27–38, evaluate each function at the given values of the independent variable and simplify. f(x) = |x+3|/|x + 3| b. f(-5)
Ch. 2 - Functions and Graphs
Chapter 3, Problem 38
Find , , , and . Determine the domain for each function.
,
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Step 1: To find \( (f+g)(x) \), add the functions \( f(x) \) and \( g(x) \). This means you will add \( 5 - x^2 \) and \( x^2 + 4x - 12 \). Combine like terms to simplify.
Step 2: To find \( (f-g)(x) \), subtract \( g(x) \) from \( f(x) \). This involves subtracting \( x^2 + 4x - 12 \) from \( 5 - x^2 \). Again, combine like terms to simplify.
Step 3: To find \( (fg)(x) \), multiply the functions \( f(x) \) and \( g(x) \). This requires distributing \( 5 - x^2 \) across \( x^2 + 4x - 12 \) and combining like terms.
Step 4: To find \( \left(\frac{f}{g}\right)(x) \), divide \( f(x) \) by \( g(x) \). This means writing \( \frac{5 - x^2}{x^2 + 4x - 12} \). Simplify if possible, and identify any restrictions on the domain where the denominator is zero.
Step 5: Determine the domain for each function. For \( f+g \) and \( f-g \), the domain is all real numbers. For \( fg \), the domain is also all real numbers. For \( \frac{f}{g} \), exclude values that make the denominator zero by solving \( x^2 + 4x - 12 = 0 \) to find the restricted values.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Function Operations
Function operations involve combining two or more functions through addition, subtraction, multiplication, or division. For example, if f(x) and g(x) are two functions, their sum is defined as (f + g)(x) = f(x) + g(x). Understanding these operations is crucial for manipulating and analyzing functions in algebra.
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Domain of a Function
The domain of a function is the set of all possible input values (x-values) for which the function is defined. For instance, in rational functions, the domain excludes values that make the denominator zero. Identifying the domain is essential for understanding the behavior and limitations of a function.
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Quadratic Functions
Quadratic functions are polynomial functions of degree two, typically expressed in the form f(x) = ax^2 + bx + c. They have a parabolic graph and can have various properties such as vertex, axis of symmetry, and roots. Recognizing the characteristics of quadratic functions is important for solving equations and analyzing their graphs.
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