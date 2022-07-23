Step 5: Determine the domain. The domain of a function is the set of all x-values for which the function is defined. For (f/g)(x), the denominator of both f(x) and g(x) must not be zero, and g(x) itself must not be zero. Solve x² - 9 = 0 to find x-values that make the denominator zero, and solve 4x - 2 = 0 to find x-values that make g(x) zero. Exclude these values from the domain.