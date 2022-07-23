Step 3: Move to the difference (ƒ−g). The difference of two functions is defined as (ƒ−g)(x) = f(x) - g(x). Substitute the given functions: (ƒ−g)(x) = √(x - 2) - √(2 - x). The domain for this function is the same as the domain for the sum, as it depends on the same square root expressions. Use the results from Step 2 to determine the domain.