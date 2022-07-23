Step 5: Find ƒ/g. The quotient of the functions is given by (ƒ/g)(x) = ƒ(x) / g(x). Substitute the given functions: (ƒ/g)(x) = √(x - 2) / √(2 - x). The domain is determined by ensuring both square roots are defined (as in previous steps) and that the denominator, √(2 - x), is not zero. Solve 2 - x ≠ 0 to exclude any values that make the denominator zero.